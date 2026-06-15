DepEd unveils ‘ILAW’ framework simplifying public school lesson planning

The revised policy eliminates the strict distinction between “Detailed Lesson Plans” and “Daily Lesson Logs.” Instead, it creates a unified approach centered on the new “ILAW” framework, an acronym representing four components: Intentions, Learning Experience, Assessing Learning, and Ways Forward.

The framework guides teachers through establishing learning goals, designing classroom experiences, evaluating student understanding, and planning next steps like remediation or enrichment.

Under the new guidelines, regional and division offices, individual schools, and community learning centers are strictly prohibited from requiring extra templates or supplementary documentation beyond these simplified standards. The rules also apply to Alternative Learning System implementers.

“The policy reflects DepEd’s trust in teachers as professionals who can make sound instructional decisions based on the needs of their learners,” Angara said, noting the shift away from compliance-heavy bureaucracy.

To further reduce workloads, the agency is encouraging collaborative lesson planning, resource-sharing and digitalization. Under the new rules, shared lesson plans will be recognized as valid evidence of preparation, provided the teachers involved can effectively deliver the material.

The guidelines also permit the responsible use of artificial intelligence for tasks like grammar checking and formatting, though they emphasize that AI cannot replace professional judgment. Teachers remain fully responsible for validating any AI-assisted content and ensuring it meets student needs.

School heads and instructional leaders have been directed to change their approach from merely checking lesson plan submissions to actively coaching, mentoring, and providing constructive feedback.

Additionally, the policy mandates that lesson planning accommodate inclusive and context-responsive instruction, accounting for students with disabilities, multigrade classes, Indigenous Peoples Education, and potential disruptions during emergencies.

To ensure a smooth transition, teachers may continue using their current lesson plan formats until the end of the first term of the 2026–2027 school year. DepEd will provide capacity building and technical assistance before full implementation begins in the second term.