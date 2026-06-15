Christopher Nolan’s 'The Odyssey' sets sail in cinemas

One of 2026’s most anticipated cinematic releases is finally opening its gates as Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey arrives in Philippine cinemas on 15 July.
Directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Christopher Nolan, the film adapts Homer’s legendary Greek epic and was shot entirely using IMAX film cameras for maximum visual immersion.
The star-studded cast includes Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o, Zendaya and Charlize Theron, among others, promising an ensemble-driven retelling of the timeless journey.
Backed by Universal Pictures, the film is positioned as a global cinematic event, with production designed to push IMAX technology to new limits.