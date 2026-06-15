Bataan mourns the passing of two ordained ministers

Meanwhile, Father De Leon also died from a heart attack on 13 June, a day earlier than Father Pacheco.

At the time of his passing, he served as the parish priest of Hermosa, Bataan. He was also widely known for his previous role as the executive secretary of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) Episcopal Commission on Evangelization and Catechesis.

According to the Diocese of Balanga, Father Pacheco was ordained on 1 October 2025, inspiring many through his faith, enthusiasm, and commitment to his calling. His life stands as a beautiful witness to the words of the Lord: “Well done, good and faithful servant.”

The Diocese of Balanga also stated that Father De Leon “dedicated his life to the service of God and His people. Through his priestly ministry, he became a source of spiritual guidance, compassion, and inspiration to countless individuals whose lives he touched with his kindness, wisdom, and unwavering faith.”

“As we mourn their passing, we also give thanks to the Lord for the gift of their lives, vocations, and faithful services to the Church. Let us unite in prayer, commending their soul to the loving mercy of God and asking for strength and consolation for their families, brother priests, relatives, friends, and all who grieve their loss,” the Diocese stated.

“Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him. May he rest in peace. Amen.”