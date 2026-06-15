Bataan mourns the passing of two ordained ministers

The province of Bataan is mourning the passing of two of its ordained ministers, Rev. Father Ernesto B. De Leon and Rev. Father Tristan Ralf Pacheco, who both succumbed to fatal heart attacks during the weekend.
Father Pacheco was only 43 years old at the time of his death, and was called to the Lord on 14 June 2026. Father Tristan was celebrating a mass at the Bahay Puso in Balanga City in the morning of 14 June, and collapsed after the mass ended.
The prelate was immediately taken to the Centro Santisimo Rosario Hospital, but was already without a pulse. Medical personnel tried to revive Pacheco, but was unable to.
Meanwhile, Father De Leon also died from a heart attack on 13 June, a day earlier than Father Pacheco.
At the time of his passing, he served as the parish priest of Hermosa, Bataan. He was also widely known for his previous role as the executive secretary of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) Episcopal Commission on Evangelization and Catechesis.
According to the Diocese of Balanga, Father Pacheco was ordained on 1 October 2025, inspiring many through his faith, enthusiasm, and commitment to his calling. His life stands as a beautiful witness to the words of the Lord: “Well done, good and faithful servant.”
The Diocese of Balanga also stated that Father De Leon “dedicated his life to the service of God and His people. Through his priestly ministry, he became a source of spiritual guidance, compassion, and inspiration to countless individuals whose lives he touched with his kindness, wisdom, and unwavering faith.”
“As we mourn their passing, we also give thanks to the Lord for the gift of their lives, vocations, and faithful services to the Church. Let us unite in prayer, commending their soul to the loving mercy of God and asking for strength and consolation for their families, brother priests, relatives, friends, and all who grieve their loss,” the Diocese stated.
“Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him. May he rest in peace. Amen.”