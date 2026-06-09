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Lance Carr mourns loss of fellow Ateneo de Davao athlete Rene Baterbonia

Ex-PBB housemate Lance Carr and Rene Baterbonia.
Ex-PBB housemate Lance Carr and Rene Baterbonia. Photograph courtesy of IG/Lance Carr
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Former Pinoy Big Brother housemate Lance Justin Carr paid an emotional tribute to fellow Ateneo de Davao athlete Rene Baterbonia following his untimely death.

Carr took to Instagram to honor his teammate, sharing a heartfelt message about the impact Baterbonia had on their school, the basketball community and the people around him.

“Blessed to have shared the court with you. The Ateneo de Davao community is incredibly proud of the legacy and glory you brought to our school and to the entire Davao Region,” Carr wrote.

The Viva artist also reflected on the lasting influence Baterbonia leaves behind, saying his contributions extended well beyond basketball.

“Your impact goes far beyond basketball, and your inspiration will live on in the hearts of many,” he added.

Carr concluded his tribute with a final farewell, writing, “Fly high, Mr. MVP.”

On 8 June, Ateneo student-athletes Rene Clert Baterbonia and Divine Adili passed away following a drowning incident during a team-building activity in Dipaculao, Aurora.

Tributes continue to pour in for the two athletes who are remembered not only for their potential on the court but also for the bright futures they were building off it.

Ateneo Blue Eagles
Ateneo de Davao
Divine Adili
Rene Baterbonia
Lance Carr
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