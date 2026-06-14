Helping hand: Ateneo taking Baterbonia siblings under its wings

The 18-year-old Baterbonia and 21-year-old Divine Adili tragically died in a drowning incident last week during a training camp with the Ateneo de Manila University’s men’s basketball team in Dipaculao, Aurora.

"One of Bobet's (Baterbonia) dreams will finally come true," San Juan said.

"Other Ateneo schools like Xavier University in Cagayan de Oro are ready to help as well, but Mama (Rovelyn) chose here so that they would be closer to Agusan."

San Juan said the gesture would not only help the Baterbonia family in the wake of the tragedy but also celebrate the life of its alumnus, who helped power Davao Region to the Palarong Pambansa title in 2025.

“Although we’re deeply saddened because he’s gone, we’ll keep Bobet’s spirit alive through his dreams for his loved ones,” San Juan said.

As for Ateneo de Manila University, they opted to withdraw from the Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup as they try to recover from the recent tragedy.

The Blue Eagles won only one game in the tournament, a 72-52 victory over Adamson University on 6 June, before the fateful team-building activity in Aurora.

“The Executive Committee of the 19th Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup has been informed of Ateneo de Manila University's decision to withdraw from competing for the remainder of the tournament," the league said.

"Upon continuous discussions and as confirmed by the University's athletic director, Mr. Emmanuel Fernandez, it was deemed appropriate to grant their request out of compassion following the tragic incident,” the league said.

“The league continues to extend its heartfelt condolences to the families of the bereaved and to the community as we navigate these difficult times.”

Meanwhile, the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP)said that it would take into account the findings of the investigations before making any decision.

“As previously stated, the UAAP will fully consider the findings of the National Bureau of Investigation, the Philippine National Police–Criminal Investigation and Detection Group, the Commission on Higher Education, and the concerned member school, as only limited details have been officially confirmed,” the UAAP said.

“We urge all concerned agencies to conduct a swift and thorough investigation in order to put all speculation to rest.”