Solaire Cares serves free meals to village kids

The vegetable garden built and maintained by Solaire Cares and Barangay San Dionisio in Paranaque City continues to serve the nutritional needs of local children.

Last 4 June, employees of Solaire Resort turned the latest harvest from the FAITH Garden Kayboboy into hot meals. The Solaire Cares Community Kitchen prepared, cooked, packed and served the free food to malnourished children beneficiaries.