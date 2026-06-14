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Solaire Cares serves free meals to village kids

VOLUNTEERS from Solaire Cares prepare hot meals for children of Barangay San Dionisio, Paranaque City.
VOLUNTEERS from Solaire Cares prepare hot meals for children of Barangay San Dionisio, Paranaque City. PHOTOGRAPH courtesy of BARANGAY SAN DIONISIO MRF/FAITH GARDEN
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The vegetable garden built and maintained by Solaire Cares and Barangay San Dionisio in Paranaque City continues to serve the nutritional needs of local children.

Last 4 June, employees of Solaire Resort turned the latest harvest from the FAITH Garden Kayboboy into hot meals. The Solaire Cares Community Kitchen prepared, cooked, packed and served the free food to malnourished children beneficiaries.

VOLUNTEERS from Solaire Cares prepare hot meals for children of Barangay San Dionisio, Paranaque City.
Solaire Resort North launches outreach programs for Quezon City youth

Also, Solaire Cares, together with Bloomberry Cultural Foundation (BCF), the corporate social responsibility arm of Solaire Resort, donated four sets of desktop computer to the Philippine National Police Maritime through its commander, Police Lieutenant Col. Atty. Marlo Y. Gabato. Atty. Marlo Y. Gabato.

BCF also donated six units of air conditioners to Fort Magsaysay Army Aviation School under its commandant Lt. Col. Gerardo C. Somera, Philippine Army.

Solaire Cares
Bloomberry Cultural Foundation
FAITH Garden Kayboboy
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