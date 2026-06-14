Solaire Cares serves free meals to village kids

The vegetable garden built and maintained by Solaire Cares and Barangay San Dionisio in Paranaque City continues to serve the nutritional needs of local children.
Last 4 June, employees of Solaire Resort turned the latest harvest from the FAITH Garden Kayboboy into hot meals. The Solaire Cares Community Kitchen prepared, cooked, packed and served the free food to malnourished children beneficiaries.
Also, Solaire Cares, together with Bloomberry Cultural Foundation (BCF), the corporate social responsibility arm of Solaire Resort, donated four sets of desktop computer to the Philippine National Police Maritime through its commander, Police Lieutenant Col. Atty. Marlo Y. Gabato. Atty. Marlo Y. Gabato.
BCF also donated six units of air conditioners to Fort Magsaysay Army Aviation School under its commandant Lt. Col. Gerardo C. Somera, Philippine Army.