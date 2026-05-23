Solaire Resort North launches outreach programs for Quezon City youth

Solaire Resort North and Solaire Cares launched a series of outreach activities in partnership with communities in Quezon City to support children and students ahead of the upcoming school year.

The initiatives were organized as the integrated resort prepares for its second anniversary, focusing on education support, community engagement, and youth development.

On 18 May, more than 350 children from Sitio San Roque in Barangay Bagong Pag-asa participated in the resort’s “Balik Eskwela” outreach program, which featured games, food, and activities for children preparing to return to school.