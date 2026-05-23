Solaire Resort North launches outreach programs for Quezon City youth

Solaire Resort North and Solaire Cares launched a series of outreach activities in partnership with communities in Quezon City to support children and students ahead of the upcoming school year.
The initiatives were organized as the integrated resort prepares for its second anniversary, focusing on education support, community engagement, and youth development.
On 18 May, more than 350 children from Sitio San Roque in Barangay Bagong Pag-asa participated in the resort’s “Balik Eskwela” outreach program, which featured games, food, and activities for children preparing to return to school.
The event was opened by Michael Diopenes, vice president for finance of Solaire Resort North, before volunteers from the resort and barangay officials conducted activities for the children.
Solaire Resort North said the outreach program was adapted from the annual community initiatives of Solaire Resort Entertainment City, which focus on inclusivity, hospitality, and local engagement.
Meanwhile, on 20 May, Solaire Cares partnered with the LOLA Foundation for another outreach activity benefiting children in San Agustin, Novaliches.
Children received school supplies, shoes, bags, hygiene kits, and vitamins intended to support their education and overall well-being.
According to the resort, the outreach programs aim to strengthen compassion and community support while helping uplift the youth sector.