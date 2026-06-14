PNP urges cyber defense review after House website hack

PNP Chief P/Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said the incident highlights the need for stronger cyber defenses and closer coordination among agencies tasked with protecting government digital infrastructure.

"This incident serves as a reminder that cybersecurity must remain a top priority for all government agencies. We encourage institutions to regularly review their security protocols, update their systems, and strengthen monitoring mechanisms against evolving cyber threats," Nartatez said.

The House of Representatives' website was reportedly defaced on Saturday, days after a similar cyberattack targeted the Senate website. A group of hackers claimed responsibility, saying the attack was a protest against alleged government corruption.

Nartatez said the PNP's Anti-Cybercrime Group has been instructed to work closely with the House's information technology and cybersecurity personnel as part of the ongoing investigation. He added that criminal charges will be pursued against those found responsible under applicable cybercrime laws.

"I have directed the ACG to immediately coordinate with the House of Representatives and other relevant agencies to determine the source, method and extent of the website defacement. We will pursue a thorough investigation and ensure that those responsible are identified and held accountable," Nartatez said.

The PNP chief emphasized that protecting government networks requires a whole-of-government approach that combines preventive measures, rapid response capabilities and sustained coordination among concerned agencies.

Last Thursday, the Senate website was also targeted in a hacking incident involving an unauthorized modification attributed to the group "Nullsec Philippines." According to the Senate Electronic Data Processing-Management Information System Bureau, technical teams immediately activated security protocols to contain the incident and launch a comprehensive investigation.

The bureau clarified that the website primarily hosts publicly accessible documents, meaning no confidential records were compromised during the breach.

The threat actors claimed responsibility through social media, describing the digital intrusion as a protest against alleged state corruption and political dynasties.