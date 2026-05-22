Expanded 4PH hailed as enhancing lives

Through the ECMP, the national government provided financial assistance for the acquisition of the land they have occupied, finally giving the residents legal ownership and peace of mind.

Dreamland HOA president Freddie Arollado said many residents became emotional upon learning that their long wait was finally over.

“Most of our members were overjoyed, many were moved to tears because, finally, they said, we have reached a point where the government has funding for people like us.”

Dream realized

Jimmy Rodelas, a factory worker, described the moment as the realization of a lifelong aspiration.

“I’ve been living on that land for 25 years. It’s wonderful because many people like us — poor families like ours — are being helped. We are truly overjoyed that the home we had long hoped for will finally become ours,” he said.

Rizalina Magundayao, a housewife, shared how the program ended years of uncertainty while they were renting a home.

“Every month, I had to make payments so we won’t be evicted. Now of course I am very happy because I was fortunate enough to be chosen to receive this housing assistance. Everything we need is already here,” she shared.

The same sense of hope was echoed by beneficiaries at Pasinaya Heights, one of the latest housing developments under the Expanded 4PH Program.

Production operator Abegail Candor said owning a home had always seemed difficult to achieve because of the high costs associated with housing.

“When we acquired a unit through Pasinaya, we were assured that even if we paid monthly, the house would eventually be under our name. Here, you truly have a home of your own. You are no longer just renting — no matter how long you stay, it will eventually belong to you. Thank you very much, President BBM,” she said.