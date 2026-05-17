Expanded 4PH program secures homes for Valenzuela families

More than 200 informal settler families (ISFs) in Valenzuela City have moved closer to owning the land they have occupied for decades through the Expanded Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino (4PH) Program of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

The Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD), through the Social Housing Finance Corporation (SHFC), extended more than P9 million in assistance to the Bagong Pag-asa Neighborhood Association of PARADA, Inc. in Barangay Parada under the Enhanced Community Mortgage Program (ECMP).

The assistance covers land acquisition and related taxes for the 2,318-square meter property occupied by beneficiary families. DHSUD Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling and SHFC President and CEO Federico Laxa led the awarding ceremony on Wednesday.