Expanded 4PH program secures homes for Valenzuela families

More than 200 informal settler families (ISFs) in Valenzuela City have moved closer to owning the land they have occupied for decades through the Expanded Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino (4PH) Program of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.
The Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD), through the Social Housing Finance Corporation (SHFC), extended more than P9 million in assistance to the Bagong Pag-asa Neighborhood Association of PARADA, Inc. in Barangay Parada under the Enhanced Community Mortgage Program (ECMP).
The assistance covers land acquisition and related taxes for the 2,318-square meter property occupied by beneficiary families. DHSUD Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling and SHFC President and CEO Federico Laxa led the awarding ceremony on Wednesday.
For residents, the project represents long-awaited security and stability.
“Sa totoo lang po ah tagal na naming inaasam-asam itong lugar na ’to... dito na kami lumaki, dito na kami nagkaasawa... pangarap talaga namin na mapasamin talaga ’tong lugar na ito,” said Robert Salabao, 30, who works at a public hospital in Karuhatan.
Salabao said remaining in the community allows families to continue accessing nearby healthcare and government services.
Meanwhile, Mark Anthony Tagnong, 38, a school watchman, described the housing program as a major boost for low-income families.
“Sobrang saya ko po... Matagal po namin pinangarap to na maging amin... Kasi mahirap po ’yung nangungupahan ka lang wala ka pong sariling lupa o bahay,” Tagnong said.
Aliling said the Expanded 4PH Program aims not only to provide housing security but also to uplift the dignity and quality of life of Filipino families.
“Sa ilalim ng Expanded 4PH Program ni Pangulong Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., hindi lamang pabahay ang ating isinusulong kundi pati ang dignidad ng bawat pamilyang Pilipino,” Aliling said.
Beneficiaries are expected to pay an estimated monthly amortization of P681.29.
Since the ECMP’s launch in July 2025, 45 projects have been approved nationwide, benefiting more than 7,700 families.