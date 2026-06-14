MMSU graduate overcomes bullying, blindness; advocates inclusive education

Blind since infancy, Rasalan now plans to pursue a career helping disabled learners navigate the same challenges he faced growing up.

Born prematurely alongside his twin brother, Rasalan was diagnosed with retinopathy of prematurity at 3 months old.

The condition, which affects retinal blood vessel development in premature infants, led to permanent blindness after an initial medical procedure to save his eyesight was unsuccessful.

Determined to provide him with an education, his parents enrolled him at the Special Education Center of A.P. Santos Elementary School in Laoag City. There, he learned Braille and developed foundational academic skills.

His childhood, however, included significant hardship. Like many children with disabilities, Rasalan faced bullying and ridicule from peers who frequently hid his belongings or targeted him with cruel jokes.

"Rather than allowing those experiences to derail his education, he focused on his studies," university officials said in a statement, noting that family support kept him moving forward.

After completing elementary school, Rasalan entered mainstream classes at Ilocos Norte National High School before enrolling at MMSU.

Mobility was a constant challenge. For years, his parents accompanied him to and from school. As he grew older, he learned to travel independently and navigate public transportation alone.

When choosing a college major, Rasalan selected special needs education, believing his personal experiences would make him a more effective educator.

In college, he encountered barriers unfamiliar to most students. Learning materials were rarely available in accessible formats, and classroom presentations required frequent adjustments.

To keep pace, Rasalan relied on assistive technologies, including screen-reading software and digital accessibility applications, alongside traditional Braille.

Faculty members and classmates also assisted him by reading printed materials aloud, guiding him through campus and helping him secure transportation.

A turning point in his training came during a 10-week internship at the Philippine National School for the Blind in Pasay City. The program provided Rasalan with practical experience teaching visually impaired learners, focusing on advanced orientation, mobility and adaptive instruction techniques.