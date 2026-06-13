Blind MMSU Graduate Eyes Career in Special Needs Education

For most graduates, commencement marks the end of a chapter. For John Meldrick Rasalan, it is the beginning of a mission shaped by years of overcoming obstacles and advocating for inclusion.

The 22-year-old resident of Sarrat recently earned his Bachelor of Special Needs Education degree from Mariano Marcos State University (MMSU), becoming one of nearly 4,000 members of the university's Class of 2026. Blind since infancy, Rasalan now hopes to pursue a career helping learners with disabilities navigate challenges similar to those he faced growing up.

Born prematurely along with his twin brother, Rasalan was diagnosed with Retinopathy of Prematurity at three months old. The condition, which affects the development of blood vessels in the retina of premature infants, eventually led to permanent blindness.

His parents sought medical intervention in hopes of saving his eyesight, but the procedure was unsuccessful. Despite the setback, they remained determined to provide him with opportunities to learn and thrive.

That commitment led them to enroll him at the Special Education Center of A.P. Santos Elementary School in Laoag City, where he learned Braille and developed foundational skills that would help him succeed academically.

His childhood, however, was not free from hardship.

Like many children with disabilities, Rasalan encountered bullying and ridicule from peers. There were times when his belongings were hidden or he became the target of cruel jokes because of his condition.

Rather than allowing those experiences to derail his education, he focused on his studies and continued moving forward with the support of his family.

After completing elementary school, he entered mainstream classes at Ilocos Norte National High School before pursuing higher education at MMSU.

Mobility remained one of the biggest challenges throughout his academic journey. For years, his parents accompanied him to and from school. As he grew older, he gradually learned to travel independently and navigate public transportation on his own.

When the time came to choose a college program, Rasalan selected Special Needs Education, believing his personal experiences could help him become a more effective educator and advocate for learners with disabilities.

Throughout his years at MMSU, he encountered barriers unfamiliar to most students. Learning materials were not always available in accessible formats, while classroom presentations often required adjustments and alternative methods of delivery.

To keep pace with academic demands, he relied on assistive technologies, including screen-reading software and accessibility applications, while continuing to use Braille as an important learning tool.

Faculty members and classmates also played a crucial role in his success.

Friends frequently assisted him by reading printed materials aloud, guiding him through unfamiliar areas on campus, and helping him access transportation when necessary. Those acts of support, he said, reflected the principles of inclusion that future educators strive to promote in schools.

One of the most significant experiences during his college years came through an internship at the Philippine National School for the Blind in Pasay City.

During the two-and-a-half-month training program, Rasalan gained practical experience in teaching learners with visual impairments and learned advanced techniques in orientation, mobility, and adaptive instruction.

The internship deepened his understanding of inclusive education and strengthened his desire to work with learners who often face barriers in accessing quality education.

Today, Rasalan hopes his story serves as a reminder that disability does not define a person's potential.

He encourages individuals with disabilities to continue pursuing their goals despite challenges and to advocate for equal opportunities in education and other aspects of life.

Now armed with a college degree and years of lived experience, Rasalan is preparing for the next stage of his journey—one that he hopes will allow him to help future generations of learners with special needs recognize their strengths and reach their full potential.

For a man who has never seen a classroom blackboard, a sunrise, or the faces of those closest to him, Rasalan's vision for the future remains remarkably clear.