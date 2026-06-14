MMDA strike force chief dismisses daily death threats

While some can be brushed aside, Go said others are serious enough that cybercrime experts are now tracking the sources.

“The threats have become part of my daily grind,” Go said, stressing that the intimidation will not stop or slow down his team’s operations to clear major thoroughfares of illegal obstructions.

Go also pushed back against social media allegations that the MMDA aggressively issues traffic citations for financial gain.

Netizens have frequently accused the agency of implementing ticket quotas to generate revenue.

“Every ticket payment directly goes to the national treasury. So, we do not earn from it,” Go said. “We are not in the business of ticketing... there is no quota or percentage because that is corruption.” He noted that all MMDA citation tickets are strictly accounted for and sanctioned by the Commission on Audit.

Turning to minor street hazards, Go discouraged residents from placing plastic bottles filled with blue-colored water on public roads. The practice is a widespread superstitious belief in local neighborhoods intended to deter stray dogs and cats from defecating on property borders.

Go clarified that these items are legally classified as road obstructions and will be seized by enforcement teams.