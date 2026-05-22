MMDA expands NCAP to target trash dumpers

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) will deploy its highway automated surveillance system to stop residents from dumping trash into the region’s waterways, part of an intensified campaign ahead of the imminent wet season.

MMDA general manager Nicolas Torre III said Friday that preparations for the heavier rains began months ago, but recent downpours exposed persistent vulnerabilities in the capital’s flood control systems.

“Our preparations for this rainy season started months back, but based on the first rains, we still have a lot of adjustments to make,” Torre said.