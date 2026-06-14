Magnitude 5.2 temblor hits near Balut Island

Instruments recorded Intensity II in General Santos City and Intensity I in Malapatan and Malungon, Sarangani; Tupi, South Cotabato; Santa Maria, Davao Occidental; and Digos City, Davao del Sur.

The earthquake was an aftershock of the 8 June 2026 Mw7.7 offshore Sarangani earthquake.

Reports from the Society of the Divine Word Philippines Southern Province Task Force highlighted significant destruction in the area.

The SVD reported that the intense shaking completely leveled several chapels and partially damaged a local convent.

At least four fatalities have been confirmed, while several others were injured across the affected mission sites. Critically injured patients from Balut Island were evacuated to Davao for urgent medical treatment.

Landslides have completely blocked major roads in Mindanao leading to local ports. Rough sea conditions have also prevented boats from crossing, leaving military helicopters as the only viable means of transporting aid to the island.