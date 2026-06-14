Magnitude 5.2 aftershock jolts Balut Island; roads blocked by landslides

According to reports, the earthquake registered Intensity IV on Balut Island, Intensity III in Jose Abad Santos, Davao Occidental, and Intensity I in General Santos City.

Instrumental intensities recorded Intensity II in General Santos City and Intensity I in Malapatan and Malungon, Sarangani; Tupi, South Cotabato; Santa Maria, Davao Occidental; and Digos City, Davao del Sur.

The tremor was identified as an aftershock of the magnitude 7.7 offshore Sarangani earthquake that struck on 8 June 2026.

Reports from the Society of the Divine Word (SVD) Philippines Southern Province Task Force highlighted significant destruction in the area.

The SVD said the strong shaking completely leveled several chapels and partially damaged a local convent.

At least four fatalities have been confirmed, while several others sustained injuries across the affected mission sites. Critically injured patients from Balut Island were evacuated to Davao for urgent medical treatment.

Landslides have completely blocked major roads leading to local ports in Mindanao, while rough sea conditions have prevented boats from reaching the island, leaving military helicopters as the only viable means of transporting relief supplies and personnel.

Relief operations continue as authorities monitor the situation and assess further damage caused by the latest aftershock.