Magalong cites events industry as key driver of tourism

BAGUIO CITY — Mayor Benjamin Magalong has underscored the significant contribution of the local events industry to Baguio City's economy and tourism sector.

Magalong recognized the role of event professionals in organizing weddings, corporate functions, cultural activities and private celebrations that help strengthen Baguio's reputation as a preferred travel destination.

On June 13, Magalong acknowledged legitimate organizations operating within the sector, including the Baguio Event Workers Association (BEWA), the Baguio Wedding and Events Suppliers Organization (BWSO), and the Baguio Classified League (BCL).