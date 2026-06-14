Magalong cites events industry as key driver of tourism

BAGUIO CITY — Mayor Benjamin Magalong has underscored the significant contribution of the local events industry to Baguio City's economy and tourism sector.
Magalong recognized the role of event professionals in organizing weddings, corporate functions, cultural activities and private celebrations that help strengthen Baguio's reputation as a preferred travel destination.
On June 13, Magalong acknowledged legitimate organizations operating within the sector, including the Baguio Event Workers Association (BEWA), the Baguio Wedding and Events Suppliers Organization (BWSO), and the Baguio Classified League (BCL).
According to the mayor, while these groups maintain distinct memberships, programs and advocacies, they collectively contribute to the growth of the local events industry through collaboration, professional development and improved service standards.
Magalong also urged the public to exercise due diligence when hiring event suppliers, coordinators and service providers.
He advised residents and visitors to transact only with individuals and establishments that are properly identified, transparent in their commitments, and capable of providing legal agreements, official receipts and reliable contact information.
The mayor said professionalism, cooperation and mutual respect among event workers are essential as Baguio strengthens its position as a major hub for meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE).