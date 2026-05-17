Baguio tourist arrivals improve, but remain below pre-conflict levels — Magalong

Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong reported that while tourist arrivals in the city have improved over the past two weeks, the numbers remain below previous levels, with weekday arrivals continuing to be particularly weak.

Magalong said the city’s economy has yet to fully recover, as it continues to feel the effects of reduced visitor numbers caused by the sudden increase in petroleum prices linked to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

According to the mayor, tourist arrivals have recently started to pick up, but the figures remain low. He noted that while the city previously experienced a decline in visitors of as much as 50 percent, current figures are still down by around 35 to 40 percent.