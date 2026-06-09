Baterbonia’s remains to undergo autopsy, Adili's set for Nigeria return

The Baterbonia family flew from Agusan del Sur to Manila and requested for Rene’s remains to be autopsied.

On the other hand, Adili’s family wished for his remains to be returned to Nigeria to honor the cultural practices in the country.

As of their update, no final arrangements were made for both cagers.

The two died following a drowning incident during a team-building activity in Dipaculao, Aurora.

Ateneo also announced that the members of the men’s basketball team, alongside the coaching staff have returned to Manila and took part in psychological processing and counseling sessions facilitated by their College Guidance Office.

“The University recognizes that the emotional impact of this tragedy extends beyond a single session and has committed to providing continuing counseling, psychological support, and other forms of care for the student-athletes, coaches, and staff in the days and weeks ahead,” the statement read.

The school also explained that they remain committed in aiding both Baterbonia and Adili families while supporting the team and coaching staff.

They also assured that further updates on the case will be shared with the public.

Earlier this day, Philippine National Police (PNP) Aurora ruled out foul play in the incident and described it as “natural accident,”

