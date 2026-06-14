Classroom shortage threatens learning goals, solon warns

“I hope that the administration and the secretary, of course, despite their best effort, would be reminded that the classroom shortage is not just a simple facilities issue. It’s a learning issue,” Acidre said in a radio interview.

Acidre cited findings from a report released by the Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM2) in February showing that the government faces a backlog of more than 165,000 classrooms needed to accommodate millions of students nationwide.

The report also found that 122,518 of the country’s 329,716 classrooms are expected to exceed the Department of Education’s 25-year design life, raising concerns about safety and structural integrity.

Another 51,222 classrooms are projected to surpass a 50-year lifespan by 2028.

Hazards

A member of EDCOM2, Acidre said addressing the shortage is crucial not only to prevent overcrowding but also to ensure classrooms can withstand severe weather and other hazards.

He said the issue would likely become a key topic during congressional deliberations on the proposed 2027 General Appropriations Act, particularly following the recent earthquake in Mindanao that damaged numerous public infrastructures.

Beyond classroom construction, Acidre said schools continue to face challenges involving the timely delivery of learning materials and preparations for the newly implemented three-term school calendar.

“In the coming weeks, hopefully we can focus on the timely delivery of learning resources, especially when the classes actually begin, when all students are enrolled,” he said.

He added that authorities should closely monitor the rollout of the three-term system to determine whether it achieves its intended goal of improving lesson pacing and student learning outcomes.

To properly assess the new calendar, Acidre said feedback from students, teachers and parents must be considered to identify areas requiring improvement.