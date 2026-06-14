Solon urges administration, DepEd to address classroom issue

Tingog Party-list Rep. Jude Acidre said the lack of learning facilities remains a major challenge despite the administration's ongoing efforts to improve the education sector.

"I hope that the administration and the secretary, despite their best efforts, will be reminded that the classroom shortage is not just a facilities issue. It's a learning issue," Acidre said during a radio interview on DZMM.

A report released by the Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM2) in February showed that the government faces a backlog of more than 165,000 classrooms needed to accommodate millions of students nationwide.

The report also found that 122,518 of the country's 329,716 classrooms are expected to exceed DepEd's 25-year design life, raising concerns over the safety and structural integrity of aging school buildings.

By 2028, around 51,222 classrooms are projected to surpass 50 years of use.

Acidre, a member of EDCOM2, stressed the importance of addressing the shortage not only to prevent overcrowding but also to ensure classrooms remain safe and resilient against natural disasters.

He said the issue would be among Congress' priorities during deliberations on the proposed 2027 General Appropriations Act, particularly in the wake of the recent earthquake that damaged schools and other infrastructure in Mindanao.

Beyond classroom shortages, Acidre also pointed to gaps in the delivery of learning materials and the implementation of the newly adopted three-term academic calendar.

"In the coming weeks, hopefully we can focus on the timely delivery of learning resources, especially when classes are fully underway and all students are enrolled," he said.

"Let's see how the initial implementation goes because we know the goal of the three-term school year is to provide a clearer pacing of lessons," he added.

Acidre said feedback from students, teachers and parents would be crucial in assessing the effectiveness of the new system and identifying areas that require improvement.

Despite his concerns, the lawmaker commended Education Secretary Sonny Angara and the department's "Project Handa," which aims to ensure schools are prepared for the opening of classes.