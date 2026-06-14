CHED to fast-track distribution of student financial assistance in Region 12

CHED Chairperson Shirley Agrupis began her official visit with the ceremonial distribution of the Tertiary Education Subsidy (TES) in Tacurong City, Koronadal City and the Municipality of Polomolok, benefiting 786 students from St. Alexius College Inc., Marvelous College of Technology Inc., Marbel School of Science and Technology, Goldenstate College of Koronadal City Inc., STI College-Koronadal City Inc., Notre Dame of Tacurong College, VMC Asian Colleges Foundation Inc. and General Santos Academy Inc.

Under the Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education Act (Republic Act No. 10931), the TES provides financial support for tuition, books, transportation and daily living expenses.

During the ceremony, Agrupis emphasized the Marcos administration's commitment to ensuring that no Filipino student is left behind.

"Time and time again, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. reminds us that education is an investment. We are here to ensure that our scholars have the resources they need to finish their studies," Agrupis said.

Following the distribution, the CHED chairperson convened an emergency meeting with presidents and representatives of higher education institutions in Region 12 to discuss the impact of the recent earthquake that struck parts of Mindanao.

University officials provided updates on campus damage, academic continuity plans and the safety of students and faculty members. Agrupis highlighted the need for more robust disaster resilience protocols and standardized emergency response measures across higher education institutions.

Agrupis also conducted a firsthand ocular inspection of the structural damage at Mindanao State University-General Santos.

CHED is coordinating with university administrations and local government units to expedite evaluation reports, which will serve as the basis for the agency's technical assistance and recovery efforts.