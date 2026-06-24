CHEd orders Ateneo to explain non-submission of records

In a statement, CHEd said it had directed Ateneo on 9 June to submit documents needed to establish the facts surrounding the incident and determine whether the university complied with existing regulations.

Among the records sought were an incident report, a certificate of compliance with CHEd Memorandum Order (CMO) No. 63, Series of 2017, and documents required under Article V of CMO No. 6, Series of 2026.

“Despite follow-ups by CHED-NCR, the University failed to provide the required records and information,” the commission said.

CHEd said the university's failure to submit the documents prompted the issuance of the SCO.

“As a result, and in the exercise of its regulatory authority, the Commission issued an SCO on June 16,” it added.

Under the order, Ateneo was directed to submit a sworn written explanation within 10 days from receipt of the SCO and explain why penalties should not be imposed for alleged violations of regulations governing off-campus activities and student welfare.

The commission said the possible violations under review include provisions of CMO No. 63, Series of 2017, which sets guidelines for off-campus activities, and CMO No. 6, Series of 2026, in relation to Republic Act No. 11053 and its implementing rules and regulations.

CHEd is also looking into the university's alleged failure to exercise reasonable supervision over students under the doctrine of in loco parentis.

The commission reminded colleges and universities of their obligation to cooperate with government inquiries, particularly when incidents involve student safety.

“Higher education institutions are expected to cooperate fully with regulatory processes, particularly in incidents involving student safety and welfare,” CHEd said.

It also reiterated its commitment to protecting students and enforcing standards in higher education institutions.

“Institutions entrusted with the care of students must comply with all laws, regulations, and safety requirements, especially in the conduct of off-campus activities,” the commission said.

Ateneo has yet to issue a public statement on the show cause order as of posting time.