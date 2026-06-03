CHED, TEC launch P103-M scholarship program for future teachers

For its pilot implementation in academic year 2026-2027, the program has been allocated P103 million to support 720 scholars pursuing teacher education degrees.

“We cannot fix the gaps in our education system without supporting the people who hold it together—our teachers,” said Shirley Agrupis. “This is a deliberate effort to bring top talent into the teaching profession and ensure that our schools have the skilled educators our students deserve.”

Under the agreement, CHED-UniFAST will manage fund disbursement while TEC, together with designated Centers of Excellence in Teacher Education, will oversee program implementation.

The scholarship program will focus on areas with critical personnel shortages, including Early Childhood Education, Values Education and Special Needs Education. Program guidelines were formalized through TEC Circular No. 1, Series of 2026.

TEC Secretariat Executive Director Jennie Jocson said the initiative directly addresses long-standing gaps in the education sector.

“By providing substantial incentives for specializations like early childhood, values, and special needs education, we are strategically filling critical gaps in our basic education system with competent, specialized professionals,” Jocson said.

The program was established under Republic Act No. 11713, or the Excellence in Teacher Education Act, which seeks to attract and support high-performing students pursuing careers in teaching.