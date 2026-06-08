DepEd deploys engineers to inspect schools after Mindanao quake

“Following the President's directive, we immediately mobilized our engineers in the affected regions, particularly in DepEd Regional Office XII, to inspect school facilities impacted by the earthquake,” Angara said.

He added that structural engineers from the DepEd Central Office are also being deployed to support damage assessments and assist regional teams.

Angara said he is closely monitoring developments and confirmed that initial inspections of classrooms in affected areas have already begun following the magnitude 7.8 earthquake.

“The safety of our learners, teachers, and school personnel remains our top priority, and we will take all necessary measures to ensure that schools are safe before classes resume,” he said.

Despite the earthquake, Angara proceeded with scheduled visits in BARMM to lead a health and digital learning campaign ahead of the opening of classes.

He also oversaw the launch of the first YAKAP at Kalinga Caravan in the region, a joint initiative of DepEd and PhilHealth that provided free medical consultations, vision screening, dental services and medicines to learners, teachers and parents.

Meanwhile, DepEd delivered an initial batch of 46 digital tablets to Notre Dame Village Central Elementary School in Cotabato City as part of the approximately 5,500 devices procured for learners in BARMM under its digital learning initiative.

The tablets come preloaded with DepEd's Likha mobile learning application, which contains interactive storybooks and self-learning modules for Kindergarten to Grade 6 students.