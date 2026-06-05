‘Project PAG-IBIG’ opens childcare centers across 81 state universities

CHEd chairperson Shirley Agrupis praised the rollout, saying the project is designed to empower families and strengthen communities.

“This is more than just the opening of facilities; it is the realization of a vision,” Agrupis said. “It recognizes that education thrives where families are empowered, communities are strengthened, and every learner is given the opportunity to succeed.”

According to the World Health Organization, the Philippines has an estimated 15 million solo parents, 75 percent of whom do not have college degrees. Officials said the lack of dependable childcare remains a major barrier for parents trying to finish their education or enter the workforce.

The project aligns with the World Bank’s economic projections, which estimate that boosting labor force participation among solo parents could add up to 20 percent to the country’s gross domestic product, or about $87.4 billion.