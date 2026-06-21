Quo vadis, indeed

How will this new CHEd decision affect the next generation? With schools simply churning out graduates who are “job-ready” but ignorant of culture and history, artificial intelligence may one day end up ruling a non-critical population. A science-fiction myth? Perhaps, but Kidlat Tahimik raises a valid point:

“I am surrendering my prestigious medallion as a sort of hunger strike. My individual act should by no means taint the prestige of my distinguished fellow National Artists. This is my personal gesture in good faith to spotlight that somehow our country’s ‘walang-paki’ DNA might be traceable to the 3-R-only pedagogy of our colonizers. If this elementary-level menu is today being extended to college levels, quo vadis — where are we going?” he said.

The Baguio-born Eric de Guia, who changed his name to Kidlat Tahimik after fully immersing himself in the arts as a filmmaker, writer and visual artist, has always despised colonialism. He raises the alarm that the CHEd proposal “reflects a ‘colonial-style’ educational framework that prioritizes employability and standardized skills over cultural, historical and national consciousness,” reports say.

Such an education system, he added, could “weaken students’ understanding of Philippine identity, heritage and history.” Without it, young people could lose their sense of belonging and identity and spiral into more mental health issues than they already face.

A crisis of identity is dangerous for a country already made porous by constant infighting. UNESCO asserts that limited knowledge of local history makes the youth more susceptible to propaganda, fake news and internet-driven narratives. History education is critical in developing critical thinking and avoiding the repetition of past mistakes.

Education is not merely about equipping the youth with practical knowledge. It should hone their minds and shape their understanding of the world, and that comes from teaching them more than reading, writing, and arithmetic.

What will become of the Philippines if our youth forget their cultural roots? How proud of being Filipino will they be in a globalized world if they become alienated from their own heritage? How involved will they be in working toward their country’s progress and development? Youth and apathy will become synonymous.

Political issues and the state of the economy may grab us by the throat daily, especially in these times, but the values we learn at home and in school, and the knowledge of our history and heritage that we take to heart, are ultimately instrumental in nation-building.