Casino Plus rolls out P3-M quake relief, sets up tent village

Casino Plus' Color Your World Foundation has launched a multi-million-peso disaster response program for communities devastated by the magnitude 7.8 earthquake in Mindanao, providing temporary shelters, clean drinking water and emergency supplies while committing to long-term recovery efforts.
The foundation, through its flagship disaster resilience initiative "Project Bigkis," has begun distributing more than P3 million worth of humanitarian assistance, including at least 150 livable tents, nearly 1,500 hygiene and medicine kits, more than 1,000 solar-powered lamps, and potable water to families in General Santos City and Sarangani Province.
On Saturday, the foundation partnered with local government units to establish a tent village in Barangay Lagao, General Santos City, offering temporary shelter to families displaced by the powerful earthquake.
The relief mission also delivered more than 2,000 gallons of drinking water to residents of Barangays Lagao and Calumpang, where many families continue to struggle with disrupted water services and limited access to safe shelter.
"Our hearts are with our brothers and sisters in Mindanao during this devastating time. When disaster strikes, the truest measure of who we are is not what we say, but how quickly and meaningfully we show up," Casino Plus Chief Executive Officer Evan Spytma said.
Despite heavy rains and continuing aftershocks, including a magnitude 5.6 tremor that shook the area on Saturday, volunteers proceeded with relief operations without interruption.
For residents staying in open courts and makeshift evacuation sites, the arrival of tents provided a sense of security amid continuing seismic activity.
Community leader Fernando Tatad Jr. of Purok 20 in Barangay Lagao said the shelters would be prioritized for elderly residents and children, many of whom remain afraid to return to their homes because of persistent aftershocks.
Another beneficiary, Maureen Ortega, said access to clean water has become one of the community's most urgent needs.
"May dalawang maliit pa ako na anak, sobrang hirap pag walang malinis na tubig. Siguro okay lang walang kuryente pero tubig ang kailangan namin dito," she said.
Beyond immediate relief, the foundation said it plans to help rebuild classrooms damaged by the earthquake to provide safe learning spaces as the new academic year begins. It also intends to roll out livelihood programs aimed at helping affected communities rebuild their homes and restore their sources of income.
Color Your World Foundation is the corporate social responsibility arm of Casino Plus and Stotsenberg Leisure Park and Hotel Corp., with programs focused on disaster resilience, education, livelihood, community development and responsible gaming.