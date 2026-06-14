Casino Plus rolls out P3-M quake relief, sets up tent village

The foundation, through its flagship disaster resilience initiative "Project Bigkis," has begun distributing more than P3 million worth of humanitarian assistance, including at least 150 livable tents, nearly 1,500 hygiene and medicine kits, more than 1,000 solar-powered lamps, and potable water to families in General Santos City and Sarangani Province.

On Saturday, the foundation partnered with local government units to establish a tent village in Barangay Lagao, General Santos City, offering temporary shelter to families displaced by the powerful earthquake.

The relief mission also delivered more than 2,000 gallons of drinking water to residents of Barangays Lagao and Calumpang, where many families continue to struggle with disrupted water services and limited access to safe shelter.

"Our hearts are with our brothers and sisters in Mindanao during this devastating time. When disaster strikes, the truest measure of who we are is not what we say, but how quickly and meaningfully we show up," Casino Plus Chief Executive Officer Evan Spytma said.