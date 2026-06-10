Marcos hands out cash aid as quake death toll climbs

“The report submitted to our Emergency Operations Center showed 53 recovered bodies, although not all have been identified,” said Arroyo during the Bagong Pilipinas Ngayon in Malacañang.

On Tuesday, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported 45 fatalities, while the Office of Civil Defense earlier placed the death toll at 37.

The NDRRMC also said the quake affected 33,596 families, or 149,372 individuals, across 184 barangays in the Zamboanga Peninsula, Davao Region, Soccsksargen and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

Damage to housing was also significant, with 2,994 houses affected — 2,499 partially damaged and 495 totally destroyed.

Marcos leads cash distribution

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. led the distribution of P5,000 cash assistance to each victim of the earthquake.

A total of 4,000 residents received aid under the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations program.

Among the beneficiaries was Romeo Padilla Jr., 43, of Barangay Lagao, who recalled the intensity of the quake that hit their home.

“It was very strong, it was so intense it made me dizzy,” Padilla said, adding that he feared for his daughter’s safety during the tremor.

Despite the strong shaking, he said their home was not damaged. He also thanked the government for the quick assistance, noting that it helped to ease the financial strain on his family.

For 20-year-old service crew member Justine Respecia of Barangay Bula, the cash aid was a lifeline for families affected by work disruptions and slowed business activity following the quake.

The President also inspected the St. Elizabeth Hospital in General Santos City.

He directed government agencies to prioritize structural assessments of hospitals and health facilities to ensure safety and the prompt return of services, continued rehabilitation and assistance for the affected communities.

Marcos also inspected the Romana C. Acharon Central Elementary School–Pagcor Building and the General Santos National High School–Grade 9 Mainstream Building.

He said the administration will continue to provide support as recovery and rehabilitation efforts proceed in Mindanao.

P246-M needed for damaged schools

The Department of Education (DepEd) said it will need P245.819 million in immediate funding to address the quake damage in Mindanao schools.

Based on Situation Report No. 7 as of 10 June, the amount includes P215.698 million for minor classroom repairs and P30.121 million for cleanup and clearing operations.

The DepEd said the estimate covers 1,022 public schools across 30 divisions in 19 provinces in Regions 9, 10, 11, 12 and Caraga.

A total of 4,622 classrooms were affected, including 4,398 with minor damage, 1,442 with major damage, 1,462 totally damaged, and 146 WASH (water, sanitation and hygiene) facilities also affected.

Officials said the P215.7-million repair estimate covers only minor damage, based on a standard P49,000 per classroom, and is expected to increase as assessments continue for heavily damaged structures.

South Cotabato reported the highest number of affected schools, followed by North Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat, Sarangani and Davao Occidental.

One Meralco to the rescue

Manuel V. Pangilinan-led Manila Electric Company, through One Meralco Foundation (OMF), has mobilized relief assistance for communities affected by the earthquake.

OMF has begun distributing food packs, bottled water, and solar lanterns to residents and institutions in General Santos City, Sarangani, and nearby areas. Relief efforts are focused on hospitals, evacuation centers, and communities in urgent need, including St. Elizabeth Hospital, Soccsksargen County Hospital, and coastal communities in Glan, Sarangani.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of southern Mindanao, especially the families, communities, health workers, emergency responders, and utility personnel affected by this earthquake,” said Meralco executive vice president and chief operating officer Ronnie L. Aperocho.

“Meralco and One Meralco Foundation will continue to extend assistance and support recovery efforts in whatever way we can,” he added.

DigiPlus mobilizes aid

The DigiPlus Foundation has also mobilized assistance to communities affected by the earthquake.

Through a special Mindanao earthquake feature on the BingoPlus app Charity page, users can support relief efforts by allocating “impact points” to disaster response initiatives. These contributions help scale up the foundation’s delivery of food packs and essential supplies to affected areas, particularly General Santos City.

DigiPlus Foundation executive director Angela Camins-Wieneke said the group has been coordinating with its public and private partners since the disaster struck.

“With the special project in the BingoPlus app, our players can directly impact the foundation’s ongoing efforts. Babangon tayo (We will rise), Mindanao,” she said.

The foundation is working with local authorities to distribute aid and is coordinating with its partners to assess further needs in quake-hit communities.