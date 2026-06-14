Bong Go joins Polomolok footbridge turnover

The ceremony followed Go's appearance as guest speaker during the municipality's 128th Philippine Independence Day celebration. He was joined by Mayor Bernie Palencia, Vice Mayor Florence Carlos, members of the municipal council, barangay officials and other local leaders.

"Sa mahalagang okasyong ito, nais nating ipaabot ang ating pasasalamat kay Mayor Bernie Palencia, sa lokal na pamahalaan ng Polomolok, at sa lahat ng naging bahagi ng pagtatayo at turnover ng bagong footbridge," Go said.

The footbridge, located along Marbel-Makar Road, was supported by Go, who also attended its groundbreaking ceremony in August 2024.

Go said the structure should be viewed not only as a physical link but also as a symbol of cooperation among local leaders, the community and government agencies.

"Ang proyektong ito ay hindi lamang isang simpleng tulay, kundi isa ring simbolo ng pagkakaisa at pagtutulungan para sa kapakanan ng komunidad," he said.

"Sa pamamagitan nito, mas magiging ligtas ang ating mga kababayan, lalo na ang mga estudyante, manggagawa at mga residenteng araw-araw na tumatawid sa lugar na ito," he added.

The project is expected to improve pedestrian safety and forms part of continuing efforts to support infrastructure projects that directly address the everyday needs of local communities.

Following the turnover ceremony, Go proceeded to Polomolok General Hospital, where he visited patients and personally checked on their condition.

During the visit, beneficiaries received cash assistance and grocery packs from the senator to help support their recovery and medical needs.