Bong Go extends aid to pedicab, padyak drivers in Sorsogon

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go reaffirmed his commitment to supporting vulnerable sectors as his Malasakit Team distributed assistance to indigent pedicab and padyak drivers in Bulan, Sorsogon on Monday, 13 October.

A total of 250 beneficiaries received food packs, shirts, fans, pens, and sports equipment such as basketballs and volleyballs. The outreach effort was carried out in coordination with Bulan Acting Mayor Chezka Robles.

Go underscored the crucial role of informal workers in keeping communities moving, particularly those who rely on pedicabs and padyaks for daily income.

“You are our modern-day heroes who tirelessly ensure that everyone reaches their destinations—whether it’s school, work, or any important errand. Your sacrifices are invaluable, especially during times when our fellow Filipinos depend on quick and reliable transportation,” Go said.

The senator also recalled his longstanding partnership with the public transport sector, sharing how a 2018 encounter with National Capital Region Tricycle Operators and Drivers’ Association (TODA) President Ismael Sevilla inspired him to organize the first TODA Summit in January 2019. The event provided tricycle drivers and operators a platform to air their concerns on regulatory and livelihood issues.

As vice chair of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, Go likewise urged the beneficiaries to avail themselves of assistance from Malasakit Centers nationwide. The centers streamline access to medical aid from different government agencies, particularly for indigent patients.

The initiative was institutionalized through Republic Act 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which Go principally authored and sponsored. To date, 167 Malasakit Centers are operating nationwide, including one at Dr. Fernando B. Duran Sr. Memorial Hospital in Sorsogon City. The Department of Health reports that the program has assisted over 17 million Filipinos with their medical expenses.

Go said his office will continue to reach out to more communities, emphasizing that public service remains his “habit.”

“I am with you in striving for better, safer, and more progressive communities. Public service has become my habit—my passion. Let us unite for a brighter future, not only for your livelihood but also for your families," he noted.