2 million pupils to receive free school bags, supplies

About two million kindergarten to Grade 3 pupils will receive free school bags and school supplies under the Marcos administration's "Bagong Bag para sa Mag-aaral: Presidential Assistance to Primary-Grade Learners" program.

Executive Secretary Ralph Recto said the nationwide initiative, which began on June 9, aims to provide essential school supplies to underprivileged students throughout the school year.

Recto said the program is in line with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.'s directive to promote quality education by ensuring that children begin the school year prepared and ready for learning. He added that the President has made it a priority to help ease the financial burden of back-to-school expenses on Filipino families.