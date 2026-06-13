Top drug target nabbed

Among those arrested was alias “Ron,” 41, a resident of the same barangay and the top-ranked drug personality on the Regional Priority Target List (RPTL) in Eastern Visayas.

Recovered during the operation were several sachets and plastic cellophanes containing suspected shabu, a digital weighing scale, assorted drug paraphernalia, and marked money used in the buy-bust.

The value of the seized drugs was based on pricing standards set by the Dangerous Drugs Board.

PRO-8 Regional director Brig. Gen. Jason Capoy commended the operating units for the successful operation, stressing the importance of sustained cooperation among law enforcement agencies in dismantling illegal drug networks.

“The arrest of a Rank 1 RPTL personality and the confiscation of a substantial volume of illegal drugs demonstrate our resolute commitment to protecting communities from the harmful effects of illegal drugs,” Capoy said.

He added that PRO-8 will continue to intensify its anti-drug campaign to help ensure a safer and more secure Eastern Visayas.