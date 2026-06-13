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P3.9M shabu seized, Region 8's top drug target arrested in Leyte

P3.9M shabu seized, Region 8's top drug target arrested in Leyte
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PALO, Leyte — Police seized P3.91 million worth of suspected shabu and arrested four suspects, including the top-ranked drug personality in Eastern Visayas, during a buy-bust operation in Barugo, Leyte on 12 June.

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The Police Regional Office 8 (PRO-8) said authorities confiscated around 575 grams of suspected shabu from the suspects in Barangay Cuta. Among those arrested was alias "Ron," 41, who tops the Regional Priority Target List of drug personalities in the region. Also recovered were a digital weighing scale, assorted drug paraphernalia and marked buy-bust money.

PRO-8 Regional Director P/BGen. Jason Capoy hailed the operation, saying the arrest of the region's top drug target and the seizure of a substantial volume of illegal drugs underscore the police force's commitment to dismantling drug networks and protecting communities from the effects of illegal narcotics.

Palo, Leyte
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