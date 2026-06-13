P3.9M shabu seized, Region 8's top drug target arrested in Leyte

The Police Regional Office 8 (PRO-8) said authorities confiscated around 575 grams of suspected shabu from the suspects in Barangay Cuta. Among those arrested was alias "Ron," 41, who tops the Regional Priority Target List of drug personalities in the region. Also recovered were a digital weighing scale, assorted drug paraphernalia and marked buy-bust money.

PRO-8 Regional Director P/BGen. Jason Capoy hailed the operation, saying the arrest of the region's top drug target and the seizure of a substantial volume of illegal drugs underscore the police force's commitment to dismantling drug networks and protecting communities from the effects of illegal narcotics.