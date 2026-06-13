Relief yacht catches tire

Recognizing the danger, the crew immediately initiated evacuation procedures. Video footage released by the Seventh-day Adventist Church–Southeastern Philippines showed volunteers calmly transferring to a smaller vessel as flames engulfed portions of the yacht.

All 42 passengers were safely rescued and brought to Barangay Pangyan in Glan, where medical personnel conducted assessments. Authorities and church officials confirmed that no injuries or casualties were reported.

However, much of the mission’s cargo was lost in the fire. Church leaders said only about five percent of the relief supplies and equipment on board were recovered.

Despite the setback, mission leaders expressed gratitude that everyone survived the ordeal.

“The safety of our volunteers remains our greatest blessing,” said Pastor Nildo Mamac, president of the Southern Mindanao Mission. “Material things can be replaced, but lives cannot.”

The volunteers were en route to deliver humanitarian assistance to communities affected by recent earthquakes that disrupted transportation networks across parts of Mindanao. Church officials said sea travel was chosen because several key road routes had become difficult or impassable due to earthquake-related damage.

Following the incident, organizers said they are arranging an alternative vessel to ensure aid reaches the intended beneficiaries as soon as possible.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined, and authorities are expected to conduct an investigation.