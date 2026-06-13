Relief yacht catches fire, all 42 volunteers rescued off Sarangani

The vessel, owned by Adventist-laymen's Services & Industries (ASI) President Edsel Lim, was en route to Margus Dako, Sarangani, and Balangonan in Jose Abad Santos, Davao Occidental when thick smoke was spotted at around 11:30 a.m. Crew members immediately initiated emergency procedures, safely transferring everyone to a smaller vessel before flames spread across parts of the yacht. All passengers were later brought to Barangay Pangyan in Glan, where medical personnel confirmed that no injuries or casualties were reported.

While most of the relief cargo was destroyed, with only about five percent recovered, church leaders said the mission would continue. "The safety of our volunteers remains our greatest blessing. Material things can be replaced, but lives cannot," said Southern Mindanao Mission President Pastor Nildo Mamac. An alternative vessel is now being arranged to deliver aid to earthquake-stricken communities as authorities investigate the cause of the fire.