Gov’t vows continued support until full recovery of quake-hit families

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) on Saturday assured residents affected by the recent 7.8-magnitude earthquake that government assistance will continue until full recovery is achieved.

“This is not a one-shot deal, meaning that once you are no longer in the headlines, we will not disappear”, Secretary Rex Gatchalian told local reporters at Davao Occidental.

“Our efforts are sustained. We will not give up until you are all able to rise again”, he added.

The DSWD chief visited Davao Occidental province for assessment of the ground situation and additional interventions needed by affected families and individuals.

“Earlier, I had already requested lists from the province so we can start the emergency cash transfer.”

“Our goal is to start as soon as possible, hopefully next Saturday. At the latest, maybe within two Mondays from now,” Gatchalian said.

Meanwhile, the agency continuously distributes family food packs (FFPs), ready-to-eat food (RTEF), non-food items and cash assistance.

Gatchalian stressed that the government’s emergency cash transfer program may be implemented in waves to ensure the orderly and efficient distribution of assistance to all affected residents.

“This initial [assistance] is just to get things started. Once a more in-depth assessment is completed and further recovery efforts are needed, we will return and provide additional support”, he said.

“What is important is that we are able to begin immediately,” the DSWD Chief added.

The latest Disaster Response Operations Management, Information and Communication (DROMIC) report of the agency revealed more than Php24 million worth of food and non-food assistance has been provided to affected residents across the Davao Region.

The DSWD reported that Gatchalian will proceed directly to General Santos City following his Saturday visit to Davao Occidental.

“Secretary Gatchalian is expected to meet with local government officials of General Santos City and Glan, Sarangani to discuss other interventions needed by affected families and individuals on Sunday”, the agency announced.