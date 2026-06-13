Disaster resilience, reaction tested

Residents of General Santos City and Sarangani province were rattled by one of the strongest earthquakes to hit the southern Philippines, claiming scores of lives.

The timing was charged. With the 128th Independence Day approaching on 12 June, the President’s week

Rapid response

The Department of Social Welfare and Development was directed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to pre-position relief goods and ensure that evacuation centers were ready and operational.

Classes were suspended in all quake-hit areas, as the massive tremor hit on the day school opened on 8 June.

The Office of Civil Defense and the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council coordinated their response to the disaster, monitoring the situation across all affected areas.

The Department of Public Works and Highways got ready to assess the damage to roads, bridges, and other critical infrastructure, and to clear routes for rescue and relief operations.

9 June

Shun intimidation

While government agencies attended to the earthquake victims, the President on Tuesday graced the Philippine Navy’s 128th anniversary at its headquarters on Roxas Boulevard, Manila, reaffirming his administration’s unwavering commitment to the welfare of the naval force.

He emphasized the need to equip the Navy with the capabilities needed to carry out its mission while confronting evolving regional challenges and safeguarding the country’s interests.

Mr. Marcos noted that rapid economic and political changes in the 21st century had reshaped global growth, placing the Indo-Pacific at the geopolitical and economic center of gravity.

The President encouraged the navymen to do their duty with pride and let the world know that the “Filipino will never be intimidated.”

Bill vs dynasties welcomed

Back in Malacañang, the President said he welcomed the approval on third and final reading at the House of Representatives of the proposed Anti-Political Dynasty Act, describing it as a significant step toward implementing a constitutional mandate that had been pending for four decades.

By a vote of 267-20 with seven abstentions, the House approved House Bill 8389, making it the first anti-dynasty measure in Philippine history to hurdle a third reading in the chamber.

The proposed law seeks to prohibit spouses and relatives within the second degree of consanguinity or affinity from simultaneously holding or seeking elective positions within the same political jurisdiction.

10 June

Two school buildings up

Marcos inspected two newly completed school buildings at San Francisco High School in Barangay Santo Cristo, Quezon City.

The Department of Public Works and Highways constructed the first building, which replaced the old Dao Building that was destroyed by fire in June 2025.

The President emphasized that using public funds quickly and efficiently to build a four-story, 36-classroom school building showed how government resources could create quality infrastructure that directly benefits people.

Later, the President witnessed the ceremonial turnover of the newly completed Henry Sy Sr. Hall, a four-story, 24-classroom building funded by SM Supermalls.

Roads reopening a priority

In the afternoon, the President flew to General Santos City to inspect the earthquake-devastated areas and assess the victims’ situation.

Mr. Marcos said government efforts were focused on rapidly reopening all roads in the quake-affected areas to allow for the swift delivery of assistance and the immediate restoration of essential services such as electricity and water.

At the General Santos High School, Mr. Marcos said the authorities were assessing the extent of the damage to schools, hospitals and other public facilities.

He assured the teachers and students the government would also provide mental health support, emphasizing the importance of addressing the emotional and psychological impact of the disaster on the young learners.

11 June

Education and religion

The President spearheaded the distribution of learning resources to public school students in San Juan City as part of the administration’s effort to improve access to quality education and strengthen digital learning.

He underscored the importance of a strong collaboration between the national and local governments to improve the welfare of students and teachers.

He also urged the 105 Bagong Pilipinas Presidential Scholars to study hard and make the most of their education, noting that they will one day be leaders who will shape the country’s future.

In the afternoon, the President and First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos welcomed the Pilgrim Image of Our Lady of Guadalupe to Malacañang to launch the nationwide Marian pilgrimage.

12 June

Family affair

The highlight of the week was the celebration of the 128th Independence Day where the President and the First Family spearheaded the flag-raising and wreath-laying ceremonies at Rizal Park in Manila.

Mr. Marcos reminded the Filipino people of the responsibilities one must uphold, stating that the occasion deepens our understanding of the past and inspires a renewed sense of duty to our country.

“Through active citizenship, good governance, and solidarity, may we continue building a Bagong Pilipinas worthy of the sacrifices that secured our sovereignty and of the dreams and aspirations that gave birth to the Philippine Republic,” the President said.

Protect truth, restore trust

The President recalled that the declaration of independence in Kawit, Cavite, on 12 June 1898 marked a landmark chapter in the nation’s history.

He urged Filipinos to “protect the truth” and “restore trust,” as this would affect the future of the country.

He said that as Filipinos continue to write the national history, we must pay tribute to the heroes who secured our liberty, and to the countless Filipinos who devoted their lives to advancing the common good.

Foreign missions to increase

In the evening, the President hosted the traditional Vin d’Honneur at Malacañang and underscored the importance of fostering deeper, enduring partnerships with the international community.

He announced plans to expand the Philippines’ diplomatic presence worldwide by opening embassies and consulates in key regions, beginning in Kazakhstan and Ghana this year.

He said the new missions will unlock fresh economic cooperation, cultural exchanges, and stronger political relations with the host countries.