All in a busy week: Schools, diplomacy, investments

On the domestic front, Marcos put his education agenda into practice, visiting Kapitbahayan Elementary School in Navotas City on Tuesday, less than a week before the 8 June school opening, to inspect preparations for the annual Brigada Eskwela program.

The President inspected a newly operational closed-circuit television network before joining an interactive storytelling session at the newly installed Reading Nooks, learning corners designed to strengthen early grade literacy of Kindergarten to Grade 3 pupils.

1 June

Viet chief gets warm welcome

The President’s week began as he welcomed Vietnamese President To Lam, also the Communist Party General Secretary, for his first state visit to the country, marking a significant step in strengthening bilateral relations between Manila and Hanoi.

In their bilateral meeting at Malacañang, both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to deepening cooperation in trade and investments, food security, defense and maritime affairs, education, tourism and people-to-people exchanges.

Mr. Marcos also encouraged greater Vietnamese investment in the Philippines during the Vietnam–Philippines Business Forum in Manila, emphasizing the longstanding ties between the two nations and noting that diplomatic relations were formally established during the administration of his late father, President Ferdinand E. Marcos Sr.

Orderly school opening assured

President Marcos directed the Department of Education to fully implement the 2026 National Oplan Balik Eskwela from 1 to 11 June to ensure a safe, orderly, and well-prepared school opening.

In support of this effort, the DepEd launched Project Handa: DepEd School Readiness 2026, a data-driven initiative designed to facilitate a smooth start to the academic year.

2 June

Taking up space

Mr. Marcos presided over the 9th Philippine Space Council meeting at Malacañang, where officials reviewed ongoing satellite programs, space infrastructure projects and initiatives to expand the use of space-based technologies in government operations.

The Palace also reported the continued implementation of flood mitigation projects under the administration’s Oplan Kontra Baha initiative, with the Department of Public Works and Highways undertaking measures to protect communities from heavy rains during the rainy season.

Productive school year assured

Later in the day, the President led a Brigada Eskwela inspection at Kapitbahayan Elementary School in Navotas City, highlighting the administration’s commitment to campus safety and literacy development.

Mr. Marcos also inspected the school’s newly installed CCTV system, participated in a storytelling session with learners, and joined volunteers in classroom improvement activities.

3 June

Age of machines takes Palace

Members of the Philippine Robotics National Team went to Malacañang where the President commended their achievements in international robotics competitions and recognized their contributions to advancing Filipino innovation on the global stage.

Marcos also received the credentials of the newly appointed ambassadors of Peru and the Sovereign Military Hospitaller Order of Malta.

Ambassador Carmen del Rocio Azurin Araujo is Peru’s first resident ambassador to the Philippines in more than two decades, while Maria Lourdes Bernadette Banson formally assumed her post as ambassador of the Sovereign Military Order of Malta.

Cayetano to PTV-4

President Marcos appointed former Taguig City Mayor Lino Edgardo Cayetano as general manager of the People’s Television Network Inc. (PTV-4), succeeding Maria Lourdes Fagar.

On the same day, the President, upon the recommendation of the Board of Investments, approved Memorandum Order 47, which adopts the 2026 Strategic Investment Priority Plan to attract investments, generate employment, and provide incentives for priority industries.

Pep talk to Manila scholars

The last event of the President was his visit to the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Malate, Manila, where he addressed Batang Maynila presidential scholars, reiterating the importance of education and vowing to further strengthen the implementation of the Bawat Barangay Makikinabang Program.

4 June

Ramp up power supply

The Department of Energy was directed to stabilize the country’s power supply, particularly in Luzon and the Visayas, through the development of new power plants, the expansion of transmission networks, and the accelerated implementation of critical energy infrastructure projects, in a meeting presided over by the President in Malacañang.

Raps filed vs officials, contractors

The administration formally filed charges against former lawmaker Zaldy Co, several Department of Public Works and Highways officials, and private contractors over alleged irregularities in flood control projects in line with the President’s directive to hold accountable those involved in fraudulent, substandard, or ghost infrastructure projects.

Meanwhile, more than 25,000 Filipinos in Eastern Visayas have benefited from the government’s Bagong Urgent Care and Ambulatory Services Centers, expanding access to healthcare services in the region.

5 June

Iloilo Law School’s VIP guest

The President addressed graduates of the West Visayas State University College of Law in Iloilo City, urging them to remain true to the principles that inspired them to pursue the legal profession.

Marcos also underscored the administration’s commitment to education, noting that approximately P1.3 trillion has been allocated for the sector.

First Lady Lisa Araneta-Marcos, who is a faculty member at the university, joined government officials and other guests during the commencement rites.