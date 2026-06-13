CDC, DOE hold Clark race to test higher ethanol blends

The testing was conducted during the second leg of the Motorcycle Racing Championship of the Philippines MoRac, organized by Kilton Motor Corporation (KMC), with more than 80 riders and around 20 teams participating across multiple categories.

The fuel used during the test consisted of 20 percent ethanol and 80 percent gasoline, higher

than the 10 percent ethanol blend currently used in the country.

KMC President Johnny Tan said the Clark event marked the first time a 20 percent ethanol blend was tested on motorcycles under race conditions.

"This MoRac race is very significant because this is the first time we will test ethanol, 20% ethanol blended fuel on motorcycles," Tan said, referring to categories that include scooters, underbone motorcycles, supersports, and superbikes.

Tan said the testing was conducted with DOE coordination after seeking support through Clark Development Corporation (CDC).

"We asked the help of the president of CDC, Atty. Agnes Devanadera to write DOE for testing of ethanol and biodiesel fuel here in the racetrack," he said.

He added that the DOE reviewed the test parameters, allowed the activity to proceed, and continues to receive the results for evaluation.

"With our testing of 20% ethanol blended fuel, we hope this could be information and data for DOE for future expansion to 20% ethanol," Tan said.

Tan said racetracks provide a controlled environment for testing fuel performance compared with public roads.

"Racetracks… are becoming a laboratory wherein they can test real-life testing and situations

for the fuel and the results of the test are easily given to DOE," he said, referring to Clark

International Speedway and Batangas Racing Circuit.

He added that testing in racetracks allows conditions to be managed more consistently.

"Mahirap kasi mag-test sa public roads… here you can control the environment so the results

are more stable," Tan said.

Safety systems, including medical and firefighting support, are also in place during racetrack testing, he added.

Initial observations from the tests showed changes in engine performance and operating conditions.

"After testing with ethanol, the engine would run three or four degrees cooler… and also the

engine runs half a second faster per lap," Tan said.

He said fuel consumption increased slightly and that components such as fuel hoses must be compatible with higher ethanol content.

"We have also found out that we have to upgrade the fuel hoses… because we need to change

it to ethanol-resistant fuel hoses," Tan said.

The observations were drawn from race-condition testing and form part of ongoing technical inputs submitted for evaluation. Tan said testing will continue depending on data requirements.

"We will continue testing until all data is complete and… as long as DOE needs more data then we will continue testing," he said.

He added that participants in the motorsports sector have expressed support for fuel conservation efforts and testing of alternative fuel blends.

"Everybody… is willing to help the government conserve fuel and… test the higher percentage of ethanol blended [fuel]… so that this would help the country," Tan said.

MoRac is one of the country’s established motorcycle racing competitions and forms part of a broader motorsports ecosystem involving riders, teams, suppliers, and related industries.

The Clark event also drew participants and visitors from different parts of the country, contributing to local economic activity.

The testing at Clark forms part of an ongoing data-gathering effort conducted under controlled conditions, with results submitted to the DOE for technical evaluation.

The Philippines currently implements a 10 percent ethanol blend in gasoline under the Biofuels Act of 2006, while the DOE has issued guidelines allowing the voluntary offering of higher ethanol blends, including up to 20 percent, subject to applicable standards and industry readiness.

According to Tan, testing will continue as long as additional data is required, with results provided to the Department of Energy for assessment. This release covers the initial phase of testing, and further updates may be issued as additional findings become available.