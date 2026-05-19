Fuel subsidy program expands nationwide with tighter oversight

“Every driver who depends on the road to earn a living deserves a fuel station nearby that can serve them under this program,” Energy Secretary Sharon S. Garin said. “Through this initiative, we are helping ensure that energy remains an enabler of livelihood and mobility, not a burden.”

The FSP is part of the Unified Package for Livelihoods, Industry, Food, and Transport Program, launched after the declaration of a State of National Energy Emergency under Executive Order No. 110.

Eligible beneficiaries can receive up to P1,500 per vehicle weekly for three months.

As of 18 May, government data showed 938 fuel stations nationwide were fully operational under the program — 616 in Luzon, 172 in the Visayas, and 150 in Mindanao.

The DOE said participating fuel retailers must meet stricter operational and reporting standards. Stations are required to complete onboarding, process subsidy transactions for qualified beneficiaries, maintain required systems and signage, set up designated FSP lanes, and comply with government monitoring and validation rules.

Fuel stations that fail to comply may face suspension or cancellation of their Certificate of Compliance, the DOE said.