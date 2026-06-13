BOC digital platform speeds up export shipments processing

The initiative is designed to simplify the processing, monitoring and clearance of export shipments handled by registered business enterprises operating under various investment promotion agencies.

Responsibilities defined

The order also defines the responsibilities of both the BoC and participating agencies in processing Export Declaration-Single Administrative Documents, which serve as the primary export declaration for shipments leaving economic zones.

Companies registered with investment promotion agencies will be allowed to lodge export declarations through their respective agency systems, which will then be transmitted electronically to the BoC platform for processing.

The measure covers enterprises operating under agencies such as the Philippine Economic Zone Authority, Board of Investments, Clark Development Corporation, Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority, Bases Conversion and Development Authority, Authority of the Freeport of Bataan and Phividec Industrial Authority.

Active Client Profile Registration System account

To access the system, exporters must have an active Client Profile Registration System account. Businesses already registered in the system will no longer need to apply for reactivation, while firms engaged in both import and export activities must update their registration accordingly.

Under the new procedure, export declarations approved by an investment promotion agency will remain valid for 24 hours. Export shipments must be released from the economic zone within that period after final assessment in the BoC system.

Electronic transmittal

The approved declarations will then be electronically transmitted to Customs, while exporters will submit supporting documents through the bureau’s Customer Care Portal System. Once verified, the documents will be forwarded to the Export Division of the port of loading for the issuance of an Authority to Load.

The BoC said the rollout schedule for AEDS Plus will be announced separately by the Customs commissioner upon recommendation of its Management Information and Systems Technology Group.