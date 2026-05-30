Customs goes on digital overdrive

He said the bureau’s modernization program aims to reduce reliance on individual discretion by shifting customs processes to technology-driven systems.

These include the automation of import document submissions, payment processing, cargo declarations and duty computations.

The BoC has identified eight priority areas for full digitalization under its medium-term reform program, Nepomuceno said.

Among the measures already implemented is the integration of X-ray scanning operations with centralized monitoring systems.

Nepomuceno said images generated by X-ray machines at container examination areas are now transmitted in real time to the bureau’s central office.

Auditing trails

“What is seen by the X-ray is also seen and recorded by the central office,” he said.

The centralized system creates digital records and audit trails that help prevent the alteration of inspection results, he added.