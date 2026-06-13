A crown of science and style

True luxury lies in the precision of personal care, a philosophy beautifully demonstrated at the recent intimate gathering hosted by the Asian Hair Restoration Center (AHRC). Moving beyond superficial beauty trends, the afternoon was a study in trichology and regenerative science, bringing together an elegant circle of friends and wellness advocates.

Led by the formidable mother-daughter powerhouse of Dr. Julieta Peralta-Arambulo and Dr. Maria Julieta Arambulo-Cordero, the event showcased how cutting-edge diagnostics and physician-led expertise can seamlessly elevate individual hair restoration into a bespoke art form.