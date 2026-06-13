SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
SOCIAL SET

A crown of science and style

MARGAUX Arambulo-Lucena (managing director, Asian Hair Restoration Center); Dr. Julieta Peralta-Arambulo (president and founder, AHRC); and Dr. Maria Julieta ‘Mariel’ Arambulo-Cordero (Hair Transplant Associate physician, AHRC).
MARGAUX Arambulo-Lucena (managing director, Asian Hair Restoration Center); Dr. Julieta Peralta-Arambulo (president and founder, AHRC); and Dr. Maria Julieta ‘Mariel’ Arambulo-Cordero (Hair Transplant Associate physician, AHRC).PHOTOGRAPHS courtesy of Asian Hair Restoration Center
Published on

True luxury lies in the precision of personal care, a philosophy beautifully demonstrated at the recent intimate gathering hosted by the Asian Hair Restoration Center (AHRC). Moving beyond superficial beauty trends, the afternoon was a study in trichology and regenerative science, bringing together an elegant circle of friends and wellness advocates.

Led by the formidable mother-daughter powerhouse of Dr. Julieta Peralta-Arambulo and Dr. Maria Julieta Arambulo-Cordero, the event showcased how cutting-edge diagnostics and physician-led expertise can seamlessly elevate individual hair restoration into a bespoke art form.

MARGAUX Arambulo-Lucena (managing director, Asian Hair Restoration Center); Dr. Julieta Peralta-Arambulo (president and founder, AHRC); and Dr. Maria Julieta ‘Mariel’ Arambulo-Cordero (Hair Transplant Associate physician, AHRC).
Elevate your self-care: a hairy truth

The affair successfully bridged the gap between medical innovation and compassionate patient advocacy, sparkled by engaging presentations and transparent, interactive discussions. Guests departed with a profound, actionable understanding of holistic health, realizing that long-term vitality and confidence are deeply rooted in evidence-based science.

By merging advanced genetic insights with a deeply personalized touch, AHRC has firmly solidified its position as a sanctuary for those who view scalp health and overall well-being as the ultimate lifestyle statement.

RAYMOND John Moreno
RAYMOND John MorenoPHOTOGRAPHS courtesy of Asian Hair Restoration Center
CEO of DMark Beauty and DermAsia Nikki Tang.
CEO of DMark Beauty and DermAsia Nikki Tang.PHOTOGRAPHS courtesy of Asian Hair Restoration Center
CONSUL Marian Ong.
CONSUL Marian Ong.PHOTOGRAPHS courtesy of Asian Hair Restoration Center
MARISSA Tambunting
MARISSA TambuntingPHOTOGRAPHS courtesy of Asian Hair Restoration Center
CAMILLE Makasiar and Cory Navarro.
CAMILLE Makasiar and Cory Navarro.PHOTOGRAPHS courtesy of Asian Hair Restoration Center
ANTON Baretto, Ginggay Joven dela Merced and Arthur Tselishchev.
ANTON Baretto, Ginggay Joven dela Merced and Arthur Tselishchev.PHOTOGRAPHS courtesy of Asian Hair Restoration Center
MIA Borromeo, Marilu Batchelor, Junie Peña and Techie Hagedorn.
MIA Borromeo, Marilu Batchelor, Junie Peña and Techie Hagedorn.PHOTOGRAPHS courtesy of Asian Hair Restoration Center
Asian Hair Restoration Center
hair restoration Philippines
trichology and regenerative science
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph