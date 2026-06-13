342 families receive land titles under Expanded 4PH

Beneficiaries included 315 families from two phases of the Virgen Delos Remedios Homeowners Association in Sta. Rita, Pampanga, as well as members of homeowners associations in San Fernando City, Pampanga, and Bataan.

The recipients thanked President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and housing officials for helping them secure ownership of their properties after years of waiting.

“Sa awa na po ng Diyos ayon nasakatuparan na yung dahil sa pabahay na ‘to na ginagawa ng ating Presidente na si Bongbong Marcos, sa tulong ng ibang ahensya ng pabahay, marami pong mahihirap na nagkakaroon ng lupa, ng bahay para matuluyan,” said Elizabeth Soliman, president of Virgen Delos Remedios HOA Phase I.

“Hindi lang siya basta lupa, meron kaming panghawakan na seguridad hanggang sa mga magiging anak namin….isa itong proteksyon mo sa lahat na anuman ang mangyari sayo may sisilungan ka… Kasi sa buhay ng tao, talagang isang kayamanan na may tahanan ka,” said beneficiary Fe Senseng.

The Expanded 4PH Program aims to provide secure housing and land tenure to low-income Filipino families nationwide.