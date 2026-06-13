15 rescued, 3 arrested in illegal surrogacy operation in Pampanga

According to the National Bureau of Investigation–Human Trafficking Division (NBI-HTRAD), the operation stemmed from a complaint filed by a former surrogate mother against House of Surrogacy PH (HOS PH).

The complainant alleged that HOS PH recruits financially disadvantaged women to bear children for intended parents (IPs) under deceptive agreements, for the purpose of exploitation. According to the complaint, these women were paid to carry pregnancies and surrender custody upon birth to prospective adoptive parents.

After which the Subjects facilitate the falsification of children's details on the birth certificates.

Acting on the complaint, NBI-HTRAD conducted verification with the Department of Health, which confirmed that HOS PH is is neither licensed nor accredited as a healthcare facility. Coordination was likewise made with the NBI-Central Luzon Regional Office (NBI-CELRO) and the Municipal Social Welfare and Development Office (MSWDO) of Porac, Pampanga.

Subsequent surveillance and an undercover operation led NBI-HTRAD operatives to identify the individuals involved and uncover the alleged exploitation of surrogate mothers. Operatives also discovered a second facility in Porac, Pampanga housing additional pregnant women victims.

Upon confirming the presence of both the Subjects and victims in the two locations, NBI-HTRAD, together with representatives from the MSWDO and Project Rescue Children, conducted a simultaneous raid, which resulted in the arrest of the three (3) Subjects and the rescue of fifteen (15) victims. The arrested individuals were apprised of the violations they committed and their constitutional rights, and were subsequently brought to NBI-HTRAD to undergo the booking procedure.

Documents are currently being prepared for the conduct of inquest proceedings against the subjects for violations of pertinent laws.

NBI Director Atty. Melvin A. Matibag emphasized that the Bureau remains steadfast in its mission to combat human trafficking and all forms of exploitation. “No individual should be treated as a commodity or be exploited because of their circumstances. The NBI will relentlessly pursue those who prey on the vulnerable and will continue working closely with partner agencies to uphold the law, protect victims, and ensure that justice prevails,” Director Matibag added.