BI rescues Filipina from alleged surrogacy trafficking scheme

However, officers from the BI’s Immigration Protection and Border Enforcement Section (I-PROBES) uncovered inconsistencies in her travel plans.

Records showed she was scheduled to travel from Hong Kong to Beijing, China, and eventually to Tbilisi, Georgia, where she was to work as a gestational surrogate.

During questioning, the woman admitted she had been recruited through Facebook Messenger by a female agent who promised her payment of P490,000 after giving birth.

Authorities said documents presented by the passenger included a letter from a surrogacy facility in Georgia, indicating she was set to undergo advanced in vitro fertilization procedures.

The BI said the case reflects a growing tactic among traffickers, who are now using illegal surrogacy arrangements to exploit vulnerable individuals seeking work abroad.

The rescued woman has been turned over to authorities for protection and further investigation, while efforts are underway to identify and hold accountable those behind the alleged trafficking operation.