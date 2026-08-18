Bakun recorded the highest financial losses among municipalities at P200,268,508.11. Buguias followed with P58,570,838.45 in damages, while Atok reported P57,486,201.94 in losses.

Juan said this is the largest agricultural damage total recorded in the province so far this year. She noted that the figure is expected to rise as monsoon rains persist and several municipalities have yet to submit complete reports.

The provincial government has allocated P3 million in emergency funding to assist affected agricultural workers. The Provincial Agriculture Office is also drafting a formal proposal to the Department of Agriculture to secure additional financial assistance for farmers who cannot be accommodated by provincial funds.

To qualify for aid, affected farmers must submit damage assessment reports specifying the affected land area, growth stage of the crop, extent of damage and photo documentation. Applicants are also required to be registered under the Registry System for Basic Sectors in Agriculture.