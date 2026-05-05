Human trafficker arrested, six minors rescued in Surigao del Sur

The report stated that the operation stemmed from a referral by the Australian Federal Police following the arrest of an Australian national in connection with human trafficking activities.

Investigation revealed that the foreign subject had been communicating with a Filipina via Facebook. Digital evidence, including chat logs, CSAEM, and financial records, showed that the Filipina received payments in exchange for facilitating the live online sexual exploitation of her children, as well as her minor nephews and nieces.

Acting on the information, NBI-HTRAD agents conducted surveillance in a remote barrio, confirming the location of the victims. A Warrant to Search, Seize, and Examine Computer Data (WSSECD) was subsequently secured and implemented.

Operatives from NBI-HTRAD and NBI-CARAGA, in coordination with the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) of Bislig City and the DOJ’s Cyber-TIP Operations Division (NCC-OSAEC-CSAEM), carried out the operation. On-site forensic examination of seized devices yielded CSAEM, leading to the immediate arrest of the suspect and the rescue of six minor victims.

NBI Director Melvin A. Matibag commended the operating teams and reiterated the Bureau’s firm commitment to combat human trafficking. He emphasized that operations will continue, in close coordination with partner agencies, to ensure the protection of vulnerable sectors and the prosecution of offenders.