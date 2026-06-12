VVINK drops bold debut album

P-Pop girl group VVINK makes a strong artistic statement with their first full-length album It Starts With A Wink, released under FlipMusic, a 14-track project that blends infectious pop energy with emotional storytelling and cohesive sonic world-building.
Built around the idea of a “wink” as a silent signal of connection, the album explores themes of youth, friendship, vulnerability and modern Filipino identity. Designed as a full listening experience rather than a collection of singles, the record unfolds with recurring motifs, transitions and emotional callbacks that reflect the highs and lows of young adulthood.
The album features a dynamic range of tracks, from the energetic opener “I-N-T-R-O” and viral-ready “Tulala” to genre-blending cuts like “Baduy” featuring DJ Love and the emotionally driven “Tatlong Hiling.” Other standout moments include “Tulog Pa Si Ganda,” “Kailan Ka Aamin,” and the centerpiece track “Pag-ibig Fun,” before closing with the rap-driven “It’s A Rap” and teaser track “VVINK VVINK.”
Helmed by top Filipino hitmakers including Julius James “Bojam” de Belen, Nica Del Rosario, Myk Conchada and VVINK member Angelika, the album highlights years of experience in shaping modern OPM and P-Pop soundscapes. With its debut LP, VVINK positions itself as a rising act focused on storytelling, artistry and a distinct Filipino pop identity.