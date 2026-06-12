VVINK drops bold debut album

P-Pop girl group VVINK makes a strong artistic statement with their first full-length album It Starts With A Wink, released under FlipMusic, a 14-track project that blends infectious pop energy with emotional storytelling and cohesive sonic world-building.

Built around the idea of a “wink” as a silent signal of connection, the album explores themes of youth, friendship, vulnerability and modern Filipino identity. Designed as a full listening experience rather than a collection of singles, the record unfolds with recurring motifs, transitions and emotional callbacks that reflect the highs and lows of young adulthood.